High School Blitz 2024: Week 1 kicks off teams' new title quests

It has been 40 weeks since the 2023 State Championships wrapped. Now, the wait is finally over – and a new quest to reach Madison come November began in earnest Friday.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Marquette at Arrowhead. Featured games for Week 1 included: Milwaukee Marshall at Whitefish Bay, Madison La Follette at Kenosha Indian Trail, Wilmot at Kenosha Bradford, Westosha Central at Racine Case, Union Grove at Racine Horlick, and Catholic Memorial at Franklin.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

See the Leach's Lens, too.