Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay QB Jordan Love out for game against Baltimore Ravens

By
Published  December 26, 2025 3:06pm CST
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Dec. 20, 2025, in Chicago. A roughing the quarterback penalty was called on Booker on the play. (Chris Swed

Expand

The Brief

    • Packers QB Jordan Love is out for Saturday’s game against the Ravens as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol following a hit in the Chicago game.
    • Backup Malik Willis is expected to start, despite dealing with a throwing shoulder injury and a recent illness that limited his practice time this week.
    • Love exited last week’s game in the second quarter.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers say quarterback Jordan Love is out for the Saturday, Dec. 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to his concussion.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis is expected to take the start for the Packers.

Love out due to concussion

What we know:

Love was knocked out of the Bears game with a concussion in the second quarter. 

Before the hit that took him out of the Chicago game, Love led two field goal drives and completed 8 of 13 passes for 77 yards. He had nine touchdown passes and only two interceptions in five previous games against Chicago.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Love practiced on a limited basis this week. 

Willis hurt his throwing shoulder against the Bears and was considered a limited practice participant Tuesday and Thursday. Willis didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness.

Injury report

Dig deeper:

Packers guard Aaron Banks (neck/illness) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness) have both been downgraded to questionable due to illness for Saturday's contest against the Ravens.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Adam Schefter, Gree Bay Packers, as well as FOX Sports.

Green Bay PackersSports