Green Bay QB Jordan Love out for game against Baltimore Ravens

The Brief Packers QB Jordan Love is out for Saturday’s game against the Ravens as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol following a hit in the Chicago game. Backup Malik Willis is expected to start, despite dealing with a throwing shoulder injury and a recent illness that limited his practice time this week. Love exited last week’s game in the second quarter.



The Green Bay Packers say quarterback Jordan Love is out for the Saturday, Dec. 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to his concussion.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis is expected to take the start for the Packers.

Love out due to concussion

What we know:

Love was knocked out of the Bears game with a concussion in the second quarter.

Before the hit that took him out of the Chicago game, Love led two field goal drives and completed 8 of 13 passes for 77 yards. He had nine touchdown passes and only two interceptions in five previous games against Chicago.

Love practiced on a limited basis this week.

Willis hurt his throwing shoulder against the Bears and was considered a limited practice participant Tuesday and Thursday. Willis didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness.

Injury report

Dig deeper:

Packers guard Aaron Banks (neck/illness) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness) have both been downgraded to questionable due to illness for Saturday's contest against the Ravens.