Green Bay QB Jordan Love out for game against Baltimore Ravens
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers say quarterback Jordan Love is out for the Saturday, Dec. 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to his concussion.
Backup quarterback Malik Willis is expected to take the start for the Packers.
Love out due to concussion
What we know:
Love was knocked out of the Bears game with a concussion in the second quarter.
Before the hit that took him out of the Chicago game, Love led two field goal drives and completed 8 of 13 passes for 77 yards. He had nine touchdown passes and only two interceptions in five previous games against Chicago.
Love practiced on a limited basis this week.
Willis hurt his throwing shoulder against the Bears and was considered a limited practice participant Tuesday and Thursday. Willis didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness.
Injury report
Dig deeper:
Packers guard Aaron Banks (neck/illness) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness) have both been downgraded to questionable due to illness for Saturday's contest against the Ravens.
