Packers host Vikings, playoff hopes on the line

With their playoff hopes on the line, the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 1.

The NFC North rivalry rematch comes after the Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7 in Week 1. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

The Packers (7-8) are chasing a wild card berth after the Vikings (12-3) clinched the division crown on Dec. 17. The Packers lead the all-time series 65-57-3 including playoffs.

To make the playoffs, the Packers need to win both of their remaining games – Sunday against the Vikings and the following week against the Detroit Lions – and get some help from at least one other team.

The Washington Commanders need to lose one of their two remaining games, or the New York Giants need to lose both of their remaining games. Both teams beat the Packers earlier this season.

Aaron Rodgers 16-11-1 against the Vikings as a starter. With a win Sunday, he would tie Brett Favre for the most wins against the Vikings as a Packers starting quarterback. Rodgers already holds the NFL record for most touchdown passes thrown against the Vikings (56).

As the Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur is undefeated in regular season games at Lambeau Field. He is 4-3 head-to-head against the Vikings.

According to Friday's injury report on Packers.com, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson and defensive back/returner Keisean Nixon are listed as questionable.