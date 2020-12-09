Green Bay Packers place 3 on injured reserve, activate rookie

The Green Bay Packers updated their active and injury list on Wednesday, Dec. 9 -- placing three players on injured reserve.

Running back Tyler Ervin, safety Raven Greene and defensive end Billy Winn will all be placed on injured reserve.

Ervin played his first game since Sunday in a win over the Eagles since missing two games with injured ribs. He hurt his ankle after only four offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Greene suffered a shoulder injury and Winn suffered a triceps injury during the 30-16 win on Sunday.

Rookie guard Simon Stepaniak was activated from the reserve/non-football injury list.

If he plays Sunday against Detroit, it would be Stepaniak's first NFL snap. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

