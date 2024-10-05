Packers, Rams clash at SoFi Stadium for 1st time Sunday

The Brief The Packers and Rams clash at SoFi Stadium for the first time in Week 5. Green Bay narrowly leads the all-time series, which will feature its 100th installment come Sunday. Matt LaFleur will face his brother, Mike, who is currently the Rams' offensive coordinator.



The Green Bay Packers head west to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for the first time, a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday.

The Packers are 2-2 to start the season after last week's loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. The Rams are 1-3 and also coming off a loss to an NFC North opponent, the Chicago Bears. The team's lone win was against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

Head to head, Green Bay leads the all-time series – including playoffs – 50-48-1 over Los Angeles. Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the franchises.

The Packers have won eight of the last nine regular-season meetings between the two teams, and 15 of the last 20. Green Bay has won four straight matchups against Los Angeles, including a victory in the 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017 under Sean McVay. He is 4-0 against his former team. LaFleur's brother, Mike, now holds the same role on McVay's coaching staff.

Green Bay long snapper Matt Orzech won Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Rams. Los Angeles offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and Logan Bruss both hail from Wisconsin and played for the Badgers before entering ther NFL ranks.