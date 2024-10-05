Packers, Rams clash at SoFi Stadium for 1st time Sunday
LOS ANGELES - The Green Bay Packers head west to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for the first time, a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday.
The Packers are 2-2 to start the season after last week's loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. The Rams are 1-3 and also coming off a loss to an NFC North opponent, the Chicago Bears. The team's lone win was against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.
Head to head, Green Bay leads the all-time series – including playoffs – 50-48-1 over Los Angeles. Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the franchises.
The Packers have won eight of the last nine regular-season meetings between the two teams, and 15 of the last 20. Green Bay has won four straight matchups against Los Angeles, including a victory in the 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017 under Sean McVay. He is 4-0 against his former team. LaFleur's brother, Mike, now holds the same role on McVay's coaching staff.
Green Bay long snapper Matt Orzech won Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Rams. Los Angeles offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and Logan Bruss both hail from Wisconsin and played for the Badgers before entering ther NFL ranks.