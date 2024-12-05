Packers in Detroit for prime-time rematch against the Lions

article

The Green Bay Packers believe they’ve come a long way since they last faced the Detroit Lions nearly a month ago. They got a chance to prove it on Thursday night, Dec. 5, when they visit Detroit to close a stretch of three games in 12 days.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m., and you can watch it on FOX6.

The Packers need to win this game — and avenge a 24-14 loss from Nov. 3 — to have any realistic chance of contending for the NFC North title.

The Packers beat the Miami Dolphins 30-17 on Thursday for their third straight victory. But they remain behind the Lions and Minnesota in the NFC North.

Score

1st Quarter:

9:44 - D.Montgomery rushed right end for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. J.Bates extra point is good. Lions take lead 7-0.

2nd Quarter:

13:05 - J.Bates 43 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-H.Hatten, Holder-J.Fox. Lions extend lead 10-0.

5:38 - J.Jacobs rushed left tackle for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers cut Lions lead to 10-7.

0:14 - J.Goff pass complete. Catch made by J.Gibbs for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. J.Bates extra point is good. Lions extend lead to 17-7.

3rd Quarter:

13:20 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by T.Kraft for 12 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers cut Lions lead to 17-14.

11:22 - J.Jacobs rushed for 6 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers take lead 21-17.

5:06 - J.Goff pass complete. Catch made by T.Patrick for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. J.Bates extra point is good. Lions retake lead 24-21.

Historical stats

The Packers lead the regular-season series, 104-77-7 (.572), and have won both postseason contests the two clubs have played.

Green Bay's 104 regular-season wins over the Lions are the second most it has against any team (107 vs. Chicago).

The two teams split the season series last year with both teams winning on the road.