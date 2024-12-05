Packers in Detroit for prime-time rematch against the Lions
DETROIT, Mich. - The Green Bay Packers believe they’ve come a long way since they last faced the Detroit Lions nearly a month ago. They got a chance to prove it on Thursday night, Dec. 5, when they visit Detroit to close a stretch of three games in 12 days.
The game starts at 7:15 p.m., and you can watch it on FOX6.
The Packers need to win this game — and avenge a 24-14 loss from Nov. 3 — to have any realistic chance of contending for the NFC North title.
The Packers beat the Miami Dolphins 30-17 on Thursday for their third straight victory. But they remain behind the Lions and Minnesota in the NFC North.
1st Quarter:
- 9:44 - D.Montgomery rushed right end for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. J.Bates extra point is good. Lions take lead 7-0.
2nd Quarter:
- 13:05 - J.Bates 43 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-H.Hatten, Holder-J.Fox. Lions extend lead 10-0.
- 5:38 - J.Jacobs rushed left tackle for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers cut Lions lead to 10-7.
- 0:14 - J.Goff pass complete. Catch made by J.Gibbs for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. J.Bates extra point is good. Lions extend lead to 17-7.
3rd Quarter:
- 13:20 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by T.Kraft for 12 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers cut Lions lead to 17-14.
- 11:22 - J.Jacobs rushed for 6 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers take lead 21-17.
- 5:06 - J.Goff pass complete. Catch made by T.Patrick for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. J.Bates extra point is good. Lions retake lead 24-21.
Historical stats
- The Packers lead the regular-season series, 104-77-7 (.572), and have won both postseason contests the two clubs have played.
- Green Bay's 104 regular-season wins over the Lions are the second most it has against any team (107 vs. Chicago).
- The two teams split the season series last year with both teams winning on the road.