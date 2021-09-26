Green Bay Packers face 49ers in primetime

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) visit San Francisco (2-0) on Sunday, Sept. 26; the fourth trip to the Bay Area for the Cheeseheads in 22 months. The Niners won the first two meetings in the 2019 regular season and the NFC title game. Green Bay won last year in the regular season.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had a nice bounce-back game on Monday night at Detroit after one of his worst performances in a season-opening rout at the hands of the Saints.

As play got underway in California Sunday night, the Packers started with the football.

A Mason Crosby field goal from 54 yards capped off the Packers' drive, bringing the score to 3-0.

A pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams extended the Packers' lead to 10-0 with over 3 minutes left in the first quarter.