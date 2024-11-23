Packers, 49ers meet at Lambeau Field Sunday on FOX6

article

The Brief The Packers host the 49ers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6 – followed by a special edition of FOX6 News. The game is a rematch of last season's NFC divisional playoff.



The Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season's NFC divisional playoff. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. After the game, stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News.

The Packers (7-3) are coming off a down-to-the-wire win over the rival Chicago Bears and sit third in a competitive NFC North. The 49ers (5-5) lost to the Seattle Seahawks last week and enter the game in last place in the congested NFC West; three teams are 5-5, and the division-leading Arizona Cardinals are 6-4.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Green Bay has won seven of the last eight regular-season home games against San Francisco. However, San Francisco won last season's playoff game 24-21 in Santa Clara.

Including the playoffs, Sunday marks the seventh game between the franchises dating back to 2019 – the most for the Packers against a non-NFC North opponent in that span. During that time, the Packers and 49ers also have the first and second most regular-season wins in the NFC, respectively.

The teams first faced each other in 1950. All-time, including playoffs, Green Bay is 38-34-1 against San Francisco. They are 24-13 at home in those games. The teams have also met 10 times in the playoffs, the most between any two teams in NFL history.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is 2-1 against the Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers in the regular season, but 0-3 in playoff games. The two previously coached together in Atlanta, Washington and Houston. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley previously served as assistants on Shanahan's 49ers coaching staff.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

San Francisco linebackers coach Johnny Holland was a second round pick of Green Bay's in 1987 and went onto to play seven seasons with the team. He later returned as an assistant coach and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2001.

De'Vondre Campbell, who earned an All-Pro nod with the Packers, now plays for the 49ers. Former Packers punter Pat O'Donnell, defensive back Isaac Yiadom and long snapper Taybor Pepper now play for the 49ers, too. Tight end George Kittle was born in Madison.