Things worked out in Green Bay’s favor on Sunday. Following the Seahawks’ loss to the Giants and the Packers' 30-16 win over the Eagles, Green Bay is now the No. 2 seed in the current NFC playoff race. FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to get his thoughts on how Green Bay’s season is going so far, and if Head Coach Matt LaFleur should be in talks for NFL Coach of the Year honors.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "All right Marquez, I just wanted to start off with Aaron Jones’ 77-yard touchdown run. We saw you blocking the entire way, and I know as a wide receiver, there’s more than one way of being a good wide receiver and sometimes that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. Matt LaFleur has been impressed with your blocking and called it the 'epitome of team.' What did that mean to you?"

"It's just kind of what we instill on our side of the ball, especially on offense," said Valdes-Scantling. "Being able to go out and play for your brothers, you know, because without the offensive line, or without the running backs protecting, we don’t get the big, explosive plays we get and a lot of those things get unnoticed. A lot of people don’t see Aaron Jones picking up, blitzing a middle linebacker, coming right up the middle to sack Aaron, you know? For us to score a touchdown, 77 yards down the field and just being able to go out and get that right back to him down the field is what we preach."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "You guys are currently sitting at 9-3. As you head towards the final month of the season, where do you think this team is at right now?"

"We’re definitely just going on the right path -- ascending up," said Valdez-Scantling. "I think that’s what it’s all about. Obviously, you don’t want to be playing your best football at the beginning of the season. I think we’ve progressively gotten better and better, you know, week in and week out. I think that December is where it’s the most important to really get on that track to where you want to be a championship team, and I think we’re going in the right direction."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "We’re hearing Aaron Rodgers for MVP, and rightfully so, but what do you think about Matt LaFleur for Coach of the Year after all he's done in his second year?"

"I think he’s doing a great job," said Valdez-Scantling. "For him to come in and take a football team, you know, that’s had standards of winning championships for years, and come in and win a lot of games and do a lot of great things, I think he should’ve won it last year, too. I think he’s doing an amazing job to get guys to believe in what he’s saying, and to get guys to buy into his philosophy and how he wants things to be done. You know, obviously, you got a 15-, 16-year vet at quarterback. You know, it’s not always the easiest thing to get him to change how he wants to operate. He’s been doing things a certain way since he’s been in Green Bay, so just getting Aaron [Rodgers] to buy into things has been a great thing to see because, obviously, if you get your leader to buy into it, everyone else will follow."