Golf volunteer committed to giving back to the game

The best golfers in the world will once again come to Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wis.

The U.S. Women's Open Championship will be played there in May, but the championship can't run without volunteers.

It’s a familiar place for Chuck Severson, a USGA volunteer who will be in charge of the marshals at the open.

"It's a championship golf course. And it’s set up specifically for championship golf," he said. "I’m organizing chaos."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For Severson, it’s his love of the game that keeps bringing him back to work at these championships.

"I’ve met so many wonderful people because of golf," Severson said. "It’s a chance again to see the best players in the world."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

More importantly, it’s about being part of something bigger than himself.

"I grew up playing golf as a kid," he said. "And like most volunteers for golf, it’s because you want to give something back to the game."

The U.S. Women's Open Championship will be held at Erin Hills form May 26-June 1, 2025.