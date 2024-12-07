Giants sign Willy Adames, ending Brewers tenure: report

article

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a franchise record-setting contract, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan – officially ending the free agent shortstop's time with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Passan reported the seven-year, $182 million deal is the largest in Giants franchise history and is pending a physical. It includes a $22 million signing bonus and is the third-largest free agency contract ever for a player born in the Dominican Republic.

Adames, 29, hit a career-high 32 home runs and 112 RBIs last season. He holds a career OPS of .766 with 150 home runs and 472 RBIs. While a fixture of Brewers lineups that reached the postseason in three of his four seasons with the team, he was never voted to an All-Star team and never won any league awards.

The Brewers acquired Adames in a 2021 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

