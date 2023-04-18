Giannis doubtful for 2nd game against Miami Heat in Milwaukee

article

The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t saying whether their star player will be available Wednesday night – as the team tries to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before hitting the road in the first-round series.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the series opener Sunday after getting hurt on a drive to the basket. Antetokounmpo bruised his lower back.

Antetokounmpo didn’t practice Tuesday, but the Bucks haven’t ruled out the possibility the two-time MVP could play Wednesday in Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

An injury report released Tuesday listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful.

"We have 24-plus hours before game time, so he’ll get treatment," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Tuesday afternoon. "We’ll see how he feels. I think there’s been a lot of progress. Hopefully there’s more in the next day or so."