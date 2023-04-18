Expand / Collapse search

Giannis doubtful for 2nd game against Miami Heat in Milwaukee

By Steve Megargee
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
Associated Press
article

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 16: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on April 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER

Expand

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t saying whether their star player will be available Wednesday night – as the team tries to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before hitting the road in the first-round series.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the series opener Sunday after getting hurt on a drive to the basket. Antetokounmpo bruised his lower back.

Antetokounmpo didn’t practice Tuesday, but the Bucks haven’t ruled out the possibility the two-time MVP could play Wednesday in Game 2 against the Miami Heat. 

An injury report released Tuesday listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"We have 24-plus hours before game time, so he’ll get treatment," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Tuesday afternoon. "We’ll see how he feels. I think there’s been a lot of progress. Hopefully there’s more in the next day or so."