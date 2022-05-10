Antetokounmpo family story: Disney+ releases official trailer

Disney+ released on Tuesday, May 10 the official trailer for an all-new original movie based on the life of the Antetokounmpo family – including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The movie is called "RISE" – and will stream only on Disney+ on Friday, June 24.

The Disney+ description on the trailer reads as follows:

After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers – Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) – would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) Alex Antetokounmpo, Vero-Charles Adetokunbo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are seen during NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T as part of the 2022 All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on Fe Expand

"Rise" stars Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal, Taylor Nichols, introducing Ral Agada and introducing Uche Agada. The film was directed by Akin Omotoso ("Vaya"), written by Arash Amel ("A Private War") and produced by Bernie Goldmann ("300"). Giannis Antetokounmpo and Douglas S. Jones served as the executive producers.