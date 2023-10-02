Free Brewers Wild Card tickets; Potawatomi Casino Hotel offer
MILWAUKEE - Potawatomi Casino Hotel is bringing postseason baseball to some lucky Milwaukee Brewers fans.
The Brewers partner announced on Monday, Oct. 2 the purchase of 500 tickets to each of the three scheduled Wild Card games taking place at American Family Field on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Wednesday, Oct. 4 and if necessary, Thursday, Oct. 5. Those tickets are being offered now to fans for FREE until they are gone.
All three games are scheduled for 6:08 p.m. first pitches (Game 3 is subject to change depending on the outcome of other Wild Card matchups).
Details on how fans can secure their free tickets
Complimentary tickets will be available online only beginning at 3 p.m. Monday at brewers.com/Thankyou. There is a four-ticket limit and tickets will be available strictly on a first come, first served basis. There will be a $2 per order processing fee. Tickets will be delivered electronically to fans through MLB Ballpark app.