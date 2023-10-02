Free Brewers Wild Card tickets; Potawatomi Casino Hotel offer

article

Potawatomi Casino Hotel is bringing postseason baseball to some lucky Milwaukee Brewers fans.

The Brewers partner announced on Monday, Oct. 2 the purchase of 500 tickets to each of the three scheduled Wild Card games taking place at American Family Field on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Wednesday, Oct. 4 and if necessary, Thursday, Oct. 5. Those tickets are being offered now to fans for FREE until they are gone.

All three games are scheduled for 6:08 p.m. first pitches (Game 3 is subject to change depending on the outcome of other Wild Card matchups).

Details on how fans can secure their free tickets