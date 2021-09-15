Free Brewers tickets: Christian Yelich buys 10K for fans, Cardinals series

article

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich knows how important baseball fans are to creating energy during the run to the postseason.

To show his appreciation for Brewers fans, a news release says Yelich has purchased 10,000 tickets to the four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, scheduled for next Monday through Thursday, Sept. 20-23. Those tickets will be offered to fans for FREE later this morning.

How fans can secure their free tickets

Complimentary tickets will be available online only beginning at 10 a.m. TODAY at brewers.com/yelich. There is a four-ticket limit per game and tickets will be available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a $2 per order processing fee. Tickets will be delivered electronically to fans through MLB Ballpark app.

The Brewers currently enjoy a 14-game lead in the race for the National League Central Division title with 18 games remaining to be played.

