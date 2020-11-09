FOX6 Blitz: 1-on-1 with Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers are now only 1 of 4 teams in the NFC with a conference-best 6 wins. Following a mini-bye after their Thursday night win in Santa Clara over the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers are also starting to get healthier.

On the FOX6 Blitz, Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Aaron Jones, who talks about his running mate making his way back and where he thinks Green Bay's quarterback-wide receiver-running back trio ranks in the NFL.

Lily Zhao: Well Aaron Jones, I think a lot of us were thinking you'd be on a pitch count starting that game against the 49ers, but you started right out of the gates on offense. When did you know your calf was back at 100 percent and how are you feeling now?

Aaron Jones: Just going into that week, just continuing to work up until game time. Went out there pregame and felt good. Had some adrenaline as well, and didn't feel it at all, so I knew it was time to go.

Lily Zhao: Your best friend and running mate, Jamaal Williams, taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. How is he feeling and what is it like for this team to get both of you guys back?

Aaron Jones: He's feeling good. He was just bored at home missing all the guys, so he's definitely happy to be back, and we're definitely happy to get our bundle of energy back.

Lily Zhao: The team was finally able to get you back last Thursday. Jamaal Williams is coming back, and it also looks like David Bakhtiari and Allen Lazard are close as well. When you guys get back to full strength, is there an extra gear you can get to offensively, even though you guys are scoring a league best 31 points per game right now?

Aaron Jones: Definitely. You have all your weapons back. I mean, we're still making plays and guys have done a great job stepping up, but now you're adding more ammunition. That's what it is. You're adding more weapons to it, so it's exciting when you start to think about that.

Lily Zhao: Davante Adams said he felt like he was one of the best, if not the best wide receiver in the league. He said it's not because I'm conceited, I'm just confident because of all the work I put into my game. I know you're also confident in your abilities as well, so I'm just curious. Where do you think Aaron Rodgers, you and Davante Adams rank in the quarterback, wide receiver and running back trios? Because I know we always of hear of Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas from the Saints, so where do you think you three rank in the NFL?

Aaron Jones: I'm kind of biased. I'm going to say uno.

Lily Zhao: Why is that?

Aaron Jones: I mean the group of guys you named as well are special players, but we're a group of special players and we know what we have. We're just going to continue to work. We stay low until we come up, and [even] when we come up, we still stay low and continue to grind, so that's what we're going to continue to do.