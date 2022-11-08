FOX Bet Super 6: Win $50,000 prize on Cowboys-Packers Game of the Week

article

America's Game of the Week between the Cowboys and the Packers on FOX will be one for the ages.

The big showdown has all the elements of a Sunday soap opera. The silver stars, the cheeseheads, a head coach returning to his old stomping grounds, a bombastic team owner whose personality precedes him everywhere he goes, Aaron Rodgers ' potential demise and some Odell Beckham rumors.

What more could you ask for?

Truthfully, we wish we could fast-forward to Sunday to watch these two iconic franchises battle for the win.

Cowboys at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

How many total points will be scored in the game?

In their 49-29 victory over the Bears, the Cowboys showed us they can put up big points. An offense that features Dak , Zeke (if he's healthy), Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb could equal offensive fireworks — especially when facing this Green Bay defense.

On the other hand, the Packers are still struggling to find an offensive identity. But based on Aaron Rodgers' post-game presser after last week's loss to the Lions , he is upset. I expect an angry Aaron to let the pigskin fly.

Prediction:

49 to 56 points

Which team will have the most passing yards and how many will they have?

Speaking of A-Rod letting it fly, he has more passing yards in his last three games than Dak has in his last three. In Green Bay's Week 9 loss to Detroit, he threw for 291.

Since Dallas likes to rely on the run game, we give the edge to the Packers here.

Prediction:

Packers, 290-314 yards

Which team will have the most rushing yards and how many will they have?

This is all Dallas.

Cowboys rush the rock an average of 28.1 times per game. And their 1.3 rushing TDs per matchup is tied for third-best in the league. This season, the Cowboys are averaging 131.5 yards per game. The Packers are averaging 120.7 in that category.

Dallas will do damage on the ground against Green Bay this weekend. Book it!

Prediction:

Dallas 155-169

Which team will have the longest punt, and how long will it be?

Packers punter Pat O'Donnell has posted a 72-yard punt this season, which is tied for the eighth longest in the NFL this season.

Pat the Punter will strike again in this matchup.

Prediction:

70+ yards

Which team will have the longest field goal, and how long will it be?

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's longest field goal made this season comes in at 54 yards. Packer Mason Crosby's longest is 48 yards.

However, the Cowboys will force the Pack into situations this Sunday where the kicker will need to save the day.

Prediction:

Packers, 54-56 yards

Which team will win and by how many points?

This is coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau, and he has said, "I really want to win that game." Dak is on a post-injury hot streak. The Packers are on a five-game skid and are being led by a disgruntled quarterback.

So many storylines jampacked into a single 60-minute matchup, making this game even more intriguing.

But Dallas will own those 60 minutes and escape Lambeau with its seventh win of the season.

Prediction:

Cowboys, 10 to 12 points

