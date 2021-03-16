Former Packers Super Bowl champ Tramon Williams retires from NFL

Tramon Williams is hanging it up after 14 seasons in the NFL, 10 of which were spent as a member of the Green Bay Packers defense.

Williams, who wore jersey no. 38, announced his retirement on his 38th birthday, March 16, via Twitter.

A member of the Packers' Super Bowl XLV-winning team a decade ago, Williams started 122 games for Green Bay during two different stints with the organization. He made one Pro Bowl in his career, the same season that the team won the Super Bowl.

Williams played his first eight NFL seasons with Green Bay, and went on to play three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals before returning for a two-year run with the Packers. He played his final NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens last year.

The veteran also joined the Packers practice squad in January 2021 during the playoffs, after the Ravens' season ended, but did not appear in a game.

