Former Packers Butler, Woodson named HOF semifinalists

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. - LeRoy Butler and Charles Woodson -- Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion defensive backs -- are among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class, it was announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Butler is now a semifinalist for a fourth consecutive year. He was a finalist for the Hall's 2020 class, but missed the cut.

In his 12 seasons with the Packers, Butler was a part of the Super Bowl XXXI championship team, named an All-Pro four times and made the 1990s all-decade team. 

Woodson, who played cornerback and safety during a seven-year stretch with Green Bay, won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers and made two All-Pro teams during that span. He was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for 2009 and made the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

