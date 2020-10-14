Fiserv Forum to host regional 2025 NCAA Div. 1 men's basketball

Fiserv Forum, in partnership with Marquette University, will host First and Second Round games for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, the NCAA announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

A news release said this marks the second time Fiserv Forum has been selected as a regional site for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship -- as it will also host First and Second Round games in 2022.

Both bids to host these games were a joint effort between Fiserv Forum and Marquette.

Reaction to the NCAA announcement

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin

"The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is one of the premier sporting events in the country and we’re excited to welcome the tournament to Fiserv Forum twice in a four-year span. We’re grateful for our partnership with Marquette and we look forward to co-hosting these games in our world-class venue."

Marquette Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl

"We are looking forward to hosting the 2022 and 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second rounds with Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have been tremendous partners with the university and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the arena and city of Milwaukee to college basketball fans from around the country."



