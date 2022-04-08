First-ever 'Brewers Eve Bash' to be held April 13

article

The Milwaukee Brewers are calling on Brewers fans everywhere to grab their favorite blue and yellow gear and get ready to celebrate the start of the 2022 season.

The party begins April 13 at 4 p.m. at the first-ever "Brewers Eve Bash" at Leff’s Lucky Town of Wauwatosa.

Die-hard fans are invited to celebrate with a rally-style event with giveaways, prizes, Bernie Brewer, the Famous Racing Sausages and Brewers representatives as they officially welcome the 2022 season.

The event is open to the public and the Brewers game at Baltimore that night will air live throughout Leff’s.



The Brewers are calling on all fans to Gear Up on April 14 in their favorite Brewers gear, or clothing that features blue and yellow, and flood social media with #414Crew to show love for the 2021 National League Central Division Champions. School districts, places of work and City officials are expected to join in to support the Brew Crew as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals that day at 4:14 p.m. at American Family Field.



Further, partners Chick-fil-A and UScellular are celebrating the Brewers Home Opener by offering complimentary items to fans arriving at their stores decked out in Brewers gear.

Free Chicken Sandwich on Opening Day, courtesy of Chick-fil-A

In honor of the Home Opener, fans wearing Brewers gear on Thursday, April 14 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at select Chick-fil-A locations in Southeast Wisconsin will receive a free chicken sandwich. One per person. Participating locations include: Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Drexel Town Square, Greendale, West Allis, 124th and Capitol, Brookfield Square, Pewaukee, Delafield and Menomonee Falls.



Ticket Giveaway on Opening Day, courtesy of UScellular

On April 14, UScellular will give away more than 1,600 tickets to future Milwaukee Brewers home games. To participate, fans should stop in one of four participating Milwaukee-area UScellular stores wearing their favorite Brewers gear. Four hundred and fourteen (414) future game tickets will be distributed at each of the participating stores. Participating locations include: 2145 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee; 7836 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek; 5670 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale; 5275 S. 76th Street, Greendale. *No Purchase Necessary. Must be U.S./D.C residents (excluding FL, N Y & RI) 18 yrs or older (19+ in AL & NE). One prize per person. For full details, see Official Rules at participating stores.

Don’t miss out on the Brewers 2022 season. Tickets are available at brewers.com/tickets, at 800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.