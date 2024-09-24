Erin Hills to host 5 USGA amateur championships over 15 years

article

The Brief Erin Hills will host five USGA amateur championships over the next 15 years. The golf course has already been slated to host the 2025 U.S. Women's Open.



The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24 that Erin Hills has been selected to host five USGA amateur championships over the next 15 years.

A news release says these championships come in addition to the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, which will be held May 28-June 1. Added to the slate of upcoming championships are the:

2027 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

2030 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball

2033 U.S. Women’s Amateur

2035 U.S. Amateur

2039 U.S. Junior Amateur

The release says Erin Hills joins a list of 13 other courses that have hosted or will host the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur. The course played host to the first U.S. Open in the state of Wisconsin in 2017 when Brooks Koepka won the first of his two consecutive titles. Erin Hills also was the site of the 2011 U.S. Amateur, where Kelly Kraft defeated Patrick Cantlay, 2 up, in the 36-hole final.

Next May’s U.S. Women’s Open will be the fifth USGA championship conducted at Erin Hills.

There have been 17 USGA championships contested in Wisconsin through the 2024 season. This will be the first time either of the USGA’s Four-Ball Championships, which debuted in 2015, will be held in Wisconsin. It also marks the first time the U.S. Women’s Amateur will be held in the Badger State.