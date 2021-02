Elliott, John carry Marquette past Butler 73-57

Greg Elliott and Theo John scored 17 points apiece as Marquette topped Butler 73-57 on Wednesday night.

Jamal Cain added 16 points with 11 rebounds and Dawson Garcia had 10 points for Marquette (10-12, 6-10 Big East Conference). John also had eight rebounds.

Bryce Golden scored a career-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (7-12, 6-10). Chuck Harris added 16 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Marquette defeated Butler 70-67 on Feb. 2.