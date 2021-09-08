Delaware North hiring, anticipates Brewers postseason appearance

article

Delaware North Sportservice announced on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that it is hosting two hiring events for part-time, seasonal positions in anticipation of the Brewers appearance in the 2021 postseason at American Family Field.

Delaware North is the food and beverage partner for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The two events will occur, respectively, on Monday, Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The hiring events will be held in the Johnson Controls Stadium Club on the Club Level of American Family Field.

Open positions include Concession Stand Attendants, Cooks, Dishwashers, Warehouse Porters, Catering Servers, Supervisors, Bartenders, Vendors, and more. Candidates can apply online prior to attending the events at dn.careers/Milwaukee2021.



Candidates must be highly motivated and customer-oriented. Successful candidates will receive numerous benefits including flexible scheduling, free employee meals and parking, the opportunity to work with friends and family, and the chance to be part of the 2021 Brewers Postseason.

Candidates will enter through the Team Store/ Restaurant To Be Named Later entrance near the northwest corner of the ballpark, and the hiring event will take place in the Johnson Controls Stadium on the Club Level (CL).