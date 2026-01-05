Daniel Vogelbach returning to Milwaukee Brewers as hitting coach

article

Former Milwaukee Brewers player Daniel Vogelbach is returning to the organization as a hitting coach on manager Pat Murphy’s staff.

Coaching changes

What we know:

Vogelbach, who was a designated hitter and first baseman for the Brewers from 2020-21, is one of four new faces on the Brewers coaching staff that was announced Monday by president of baseball operations Matt Arnold. The other newcomers are first base coach Spencer Allen, hitting coach Guillermo Martinez and assistant pitching coach Juan Sandoval.

Eric Theisen, who had been a hitting coach last season, was promoted to lead hitting coach.

Al LeBoeuf was Milwaukee’s lead hitting coach and Julio Borbón was first base coach last season. They’re transitioning to roles focusing on player development and scouting.

Theisen is one of four returning coaches who will have a new role this year.

Jason Lane will no longer be Milwaukee’s third base coach and has a new title as offense and strategy coordinator. The new third base coach is Matt Erickson, who also will continue to lead infield instruction as he enters his third year on staff.

Jim Henderson will shift from assistant pitching coach to pitching coordinator.

Coaches returning to the roles they had last year include field coordinator Néstor Corredor, pitching coach Chris Hook and bullpen coach Charlie Greene. Daniel de Mondesert will transition from assistant coach to game preparation specialist, while Christian Correa and Ty Duvall will be the Brewers’ bullpen catchers.

Vogelbach, 33, began his coaching career last season as a special assistant for hitting with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His nine-year playing career included stints with Seattle (2016-20), Milwaukee, Pittsburgh (2022), the New York Mets (2022-23) and Toronto (2024).

Allen, who coached Northwestern from 2016-21, is in his fourth season with the Brewers. He was director of player development from 2024-25. Martinez spent last season as the hitting coach for Knoxville, the Chicago Cubs’ Double-A affiliate. Sandoval was the Brewers’ assistant coordinator of minor league pitching from 2024-25.