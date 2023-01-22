Expand / Collapse search

Damar Hamlin attends 1st Bills game since field collapse

Published 
Sports
Associated Press

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field, game vs. Cincinnati Bengals postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition Monday night after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken off in an ambulance. The NFL later announced play was suspended for the night.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to the team's social media.

The Bills posted a video to Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message "Welcome home, Damar."

Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals last met on Jan. 2 in a game that came to an abrupt halt and was eventually canceled after Hamlin's collapse on the field.

RELATED: Bills' Damar Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin began making regular visits to the team’s facility soon after his release from the hospital in what he described as "dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself."

Buffalo Bills: Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact', cardiologist breaks down what this means for the NFL star

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin showed signs of being "neurologically intact, according to the Buffalo Bills. LiveNOW from FOX host, Michael Pache speaks to Dr. Sandeep Krishnan, Interventional Cardiology/Structural Heart Disease Specialist about what this means for the NFL star.

His presence was enough to uplift his teammates, who after Hamlin's collapse surrounded him as medical teams who rushed the field used CPR and an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart.

The Bills have not disclosed the results of tests Hamlin has undergone to determine why his heart stopped after he was struck in the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle.