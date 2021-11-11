Connaughton helps Bucks top Knicks, 112-100

article

Pat Connaughton kept another lost lead from becoming another lost game against the New York Knicks.

Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points, making three late 3-pointers to swing a wild second half back in Milwaukee's favor, and the Bucks blew a 24-point lead before beating the Knicks 112-100 on Wednesday night.

Less than a week after the Knicks came from 21 down to win 113-98 at Milwaukee, the Bucks opened a 70-46 cushion midway through the third quarter. But the Knicks' reserves wiped that away and the game was tied with 5 minutes to play.

"We kept our composure and that’s who we are and it feels good," Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

Connaughton's 3-pointers reopened a 10-point lead with 2:05 remaining and Grayson Allen added another pair to put it away.

Milwaukee couldn't hold a 40-19 lead Friday, getting outrebounded 59-37 by the Knicks. This time, the Bucks held a 50-38 advantage on the boards — though their 26 3-pointers is ultimately what won the game.

"It was good to be in a hostile environment, good to face some of the same things we faced against them last week and good to be able to come out victorious," Connaughton said.

Connaughton finished with a career-high seven 3-pointers.

"We needed them all," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who had just enough to win for the second straight night. They won at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Derrick Rose had 22 points and seven assists for the Knicks, while Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points. New York's starters were ineffective all night and coach Tom Thibodeau stuck with his reserves for the final 1 1/2 quarters.

That decision was improbably almost enough for the Knicks to overcome a five-minute scoreless drought in the third quarter.

Milwaukee led by eight before Holiday made a 3-pointer with 9:02 left in the third. Antetokounmpo had a basket and two free throws before Holiday made another 3-pointer for a 64-46 advantage.

Antetokounmpo then drove his way to the basket for a dunk, Connaughton scored on a follow shot and Antetokounmpo stole an inbounds pass and dunked, capping the 16-0 run and making it 70-46.

Rose made a 3-pointer to end the drought and then finished the third quarter by beating the buzzer, getting a steal and racing in for a layup with 0.1 seconds left that cut it to 82-66.

New York then opened the fourth with an 18-6 run that trimmed it to 88-84 and tied it at 89 on Quickley's 3-pointer with 5:06 remaining.

"You’re in a hole like that so the urgency came in," Thibodeau said.

George Hill answered with a 3-pointer and Connaughton made sure the Knicks could never take the lead, his 3-pointers extending a one-point lead to 104-94.