Christian Yelich out for season, will undergo back surgery

article

Christian Yelich is out for the rest of the 2024 season so he can undergo back surgery, according to a post on X by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The surgery is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

You can see the full post and read the statement below:

"After careful consideration and consultation with medical personnel, I have decided to undergo season-ending back surgery. I ultimately felt it was in the best interest of myself and the Brewers to have surgery with the expectation of being back at 100% for the next season. We have a very special team here and it will be disappointing not to be able to contribute on the field down the stretch. However, I have the utmost confidence in my teammates and will be cheering them on with all of you, the great fans of Milwaukee. Thank you for all your support. Go Brewers!"

This is a developing story, check back for updates.