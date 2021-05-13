Burnes: 52 Ks without walk, new MLB record

article

Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history Thursday afternoon in his start against the Cardinals.

Burnes set the major league record by striking out the 52nd batter to start the season without recording a walk.

Kenley Jansen previously held the record for striking out 51 batters without a walk to begin the 2017 season.

The streak ended in the fifth inning when Burnes walked Tommy Edman. Burnes struck out 58 without a walk to start the season.