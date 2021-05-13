Expand / Collapse search

Burnes: 52 Ks without walk, new MLB record

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 20: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on April 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Expand

MILWAUKEE - Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history Thursday afternoon in his start against the Cardinals.

Burnes set the major league record by striking out the 52nd batter to start the season without recording a walk.

Kenley Jansen previously held the record for striking out 51 batters without a walk to begin the 2017 season.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The streak ended in the fifth inning when Burnes walked Tommy Edman. Burnes struck out 58 without a walk to start the season.