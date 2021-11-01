Bucks unveil city edition uniform, new for 2021-22 season

article

The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled on Monday, Nov. 1 the team's 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, which features iconic jersey elements from throughout the franchise’s 53-year history while honoring and celebrating the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season.

The uniform features green and white striping from the early days of the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s, updated to include Great Lakes Blue from the team’s current uniform and purple from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The waistband contains a 1971 logo and a remixed secondary logo on the shorts with elements from 2001 and 2019.

The Bucks’ 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform will make its debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17 when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum – and will be worn a total of 21 times throughout the 2021-22 season.

The official Bucks 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition retail collection will launch Monday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. CT at shop.bucks.com.