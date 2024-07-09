Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Stanley Umude

article

The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Stanley Umude to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Umude appeared in 24 games, including two starts, with the Detroit Pistons last season. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 45.3% from three.

The University of Arkansas product began last season on a two-way contract with the Pistons before signing a standard NBA contract in February.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Featured article

Umude, 25, also played in 28 games, including 22 starts, with the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, last season. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32.7 minutes per game there.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft, Umude appeared in 43 games with the Cruise during the 2022-23 season and earned a 10-day contract with the Pistons during the season. That season with Motor City, Umude averaged 15.4 points in 27.5 minutes per contest.