Bucks sign guard Rayjon Tucker

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday, April 8 that the team has signed guard Rayjon Tucker.

A 6-3 guard, Tucker appeared in 40 games (39 starts) with the Wisconsin Herd this season and averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. The 24-year-old also appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets while on a 10-day contract this season and averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.7 minutes per game.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Little Rock product has played in 37 NBA games over the last three seasons with the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets and holds career averages of 2.8 points in 7.0 minutes per contest. Tucker has also appeared in 61 NBA G League games since 2019 and is averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in G League action.

Tucker will wear number 59 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 17 players.

