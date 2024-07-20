Bucks sign guard Gary Trent Jr.

article

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Gary Trent Jr., the team announced on Saturday, July 20.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Trent played in 71 games (41 starts) with the Toronto Raptors last season and averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.3% from three – the second-highest mark of his career.

The Duke product reached double figures in scoring 48 times in 2023-24, the Bucks said, including 12 games scoring 20-plus points and four games scoring 30-plus points. He knocked down multiple threes in 48 of his 71 appearances.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After averaging 11.5 points per game prior to the All-Star break last season, Trent ended the season by averaging 19.1 points per game in 20 appearances – all starts – post-All-Star break.

The 2023-24 season was Trent’s fourth with the Raptors after the team acquired him in March 2021. In his time with Toronto, he averaged 16.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals across 224 games (169 starts).

Originally selected with the 37th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the 25-year-old played in 117 games (32 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers between 2018-21 to begin his NBA career and owns league averages of 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 341 games (201 starts) and is a career 42.2% shooter from the field with a 38.6% mark from three.