Bucks sign free agent guard Jeff Teague

The Bucks signed free agent guard Jeff Teague on Thursday.

The 12-year NBA veteran was traded from the Celtics to the Magic on March 25, but he was waived by Orlando two days later.

In 34 games with Boston this season, Teague averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game while shooting 46.4% from three.

The 32-year-old has appeared in more than 800 games since joining the league in 2009 and has played for Atlanta, Indiana, Minnesota and Boston.

Over the last 12 years, Teague has averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.