Bucks replica Championship rings; 1st 10K fans receive at Thursday game

article
Milwaukee Bucks replica 2021 Championship rings
MILWAUKEE - Talk about your fan giveaway!
The Milwaukee Bucks are giving replica 2021 Championship rings to the first 10,000 fans who attend the Bucks-Washington Wizards game on Thursday, March 24 at Fiserv Forum.
The limit is one ring per fan with a ticket.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Tickets for Thursday’s game are available at bucks.com/single.
Milwaukee Bucks replica 2021 Championship rings
An investigation is underway after shots were fired from a fleeing vehicle during a police pursuit Tuesday morning, March 22 in Cudahy. The pursuit ended after the fleeing vehicle crashed. The driver was taken into custody – and the passenger fled the scene.
A Dane County supervisor wants to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance from county board meetings, claiming the recitation is divisive.
Milwaukee Exclusive Company closing, managers need help buying it
Within hours of learning Milwaukee's Exclusive Company record store would be closing after more than 30 years, two managers made plans to buy the place and its inventory. They need some help to make sure it remains an independent record shop.