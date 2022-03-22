Expand / Collapse search

Bucks replica Championship rings; 1st 10K fans receive at Thursday game

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks replica 2021 Championship rings

MILWAUKEE - Talk about your fan giveaway!

The Milwaukee Bucks are giving replica 2021 Championship rings to the first 10,000 fans who attend the Bucks-Washington Wizards game on Thursday, March 24 at Fiserv Forum. 

The limit is one ring per fan with a ticket.

Tickets for Thursday’s game are available at bucks.com/single.

