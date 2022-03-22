Bucks replica Championship rings; 1st 10K fans receive at Thursday game

article

Talk about your fan giveaway!

The Milwaukee Bucks are giving replica 2021 Championship rings to the first 10,000 fans who attend the Bucks-Washington Wizards game on Thursday, March 24 at Fiserv Forum.

The limit is one ring per fan with a ticket.

Tickets for Thursday’s game are available at bucks.com/single.

Milwaukee Bucks replica 2021 Championship rings