Bucks beat Pacers 105-99 for first 3-game winning streak of season

The Brief The Bucks defeated the Pacers 105-99 on Friday night, securing their first three-game winning streak of the season. Kevin Porter Jr. led Milwaukee with 23 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds. After Indiana used a 15-0 run to narrow the lead in the fourth quarter, Porter Jr. sparked a 7-0 Milwaukee run to seal the win.



Kevin Porter Jr. had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 105-99 on Friday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Ryan Rollins added 22 points for the Bucks, and Bobby Portis had 21 after missing two games because of a bruised hip.

Game breakdown

What we know:

Andrew Nembhard led Indiana with 22 points and Pascal Siakam had 19.

Indiana rattled off a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull to 91-87 with 4:11 remaining. On the Pacers' next possession, Ben Sheppard missed a 3-pointer that would have made it a one-possession game.

Kevin Porter Jr. then hit a driving layup to start a 7-0 run that gave Milwaukee some breathing room.

Jericho Sims had a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with four points for the Bucks. Milwaukee's Myles Turner had nine points and 10 rebounds against his former team.

The Bucks outrebounded Indiana 48-37 and had a 17-8 edge in second-chance points. The Bucks improved to 3-0 this season against Indiana, which knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his sixth game in a row since straining his right calf on Jan. 23. The Bucks are 15-15 with Antetokounmpo and 6-14 without him this season.

Related article

The Bucks also didn't have Kyle Kuzma (calf soreness).

Indiana's Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown didn't play one night after the Pacers acquired them from the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the earliest they could play is Tuesday at New York, though a lingering ankle issue could keep Zubac out longer.

Upcoming games

What's next:

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Orlando on Monday night to face the Magic.

The Indiana Pacers are in Toronto on Sunday to face the Raptors.