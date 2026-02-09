Magic pull away late, beat Bucks to end Milwaukee's win streak

article

The Bucks' three-game winning streak ended in a 118-99 road loss to the Magic. Milwaukee committed 20 turnovers and allowed 67 second-half points. Kevin Porter Jr. led the team with 28 points as Giannis Antetokounmpo remained out.



Anthony Black scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 and the Orlando Magic beat Milwaukee 118-99 on Monday night to snap the Bucks' season-long three-game win streak.

Magic forward Franz Wagner played 17 minutes after missing 23 of the last 25 games due to a high ankle sprain. Wagner came off the bench for the first time in his career and finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. led Milwaukee with 28 points and seven assists, but the Bucks committed 20 turnovers and gave up 67 points in the second half. that ended their season-long three-game win streak.

Milwaukee All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his 15th straight game.

Mo Wagner hit two 3-pointers, and brother Franz and Jase Richardson hit one each in a 14-2 burst late in the third quarter that gave the Magic a 15-point lead. Black took over in the fourth quarter, scoring Orlando's first three baskets and later adding a 3-pointer that stretched the lead to 20.

The Magic made 4 of 21 (19%) from 3-point range in the first half and 10 of 21 (48%) in the second half.

Veteran guard Cam Thomas, signed by Milwaukee as a free agent on Sunday, scored four points in 13 minutes.

Jevon Carter played the final four minutes in his Magic debut after signing on Friday.

Up next

The Bucks: Play the Magic again Wednesday night in Orlando.