Bucks add Jabari Parker, former top pick, to Summer League roster

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Jabari Parker, the team's first-round choice in the 2014 NBA draft, has been added to the upcoming Summer League roster.

Parker, 28, was selected with the second overall pick that year. He played 183 games over four seasons with Milwaukee, averaging 15.3 points per game, before going on to play with Chicago, Washington, Atlanta, Sacramento and Boston. He was not on an NBA roster last season.

The Bucks' Summer League roster also includes holdovers MarJon Beauchamp, AJ Green and Lindell Wiggington. 2023 NBA draft picks Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston will compete as well.

The complete roster, released June 30, includes:

Vin Baker Jr., forward

Paris Bass, guard

MarJon Beauchamp, forward

Hugo Besson, guard

Tyler Bey, forward

Tyler Cook, forward

Aliou Diarra, forward

Tacko Fall, center

Jazian Gortman, guard

AJ Green, guard

Alan Griffin, guard

Andre Jackson Jr., guard

Chris Livingston, forward

Nico Mannion, guard

Iverson Molinar, guard

Omari Moore, guard

Jabari Parker, forward

Anthony Tarke, forward

Drew Timme, forward

Lindell Wigginton, guard

The NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas tips off July 7.