Bucks add Jabari Parker, former top pick, to Summer League roster
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks announced Jabari Parker, the team's first-round choice in the 2014 NBA draft, has been added to the upcoming Summer League roster.
Parker, 28, was selected with the second overall pick that year. He played 183 games over four seasons with Milwaukee, averaging 15.3 points per game, before going on to play with Chicago, Washington, Atlanta, Sacramento and Boston. He was not on an NBA roster last season.
The Bucks' Summer League roster also includes holdovers MarJon Beauchamp, AJ Green and Lindell Wiggington. 2023 NBA draft picks Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston will compete as well.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
The complete roster, released June 30, includes:
- Vin Baker Jr., forward
- Paris Bass, guard
- MarJon Beauchamp, forward
- Hugo Besson, guard
- Tyler Bey, forward
- Tyler Cook, forward
- Aliou Diarra, forward
- Tacko Fall, center
- Jazian Gortman, guard
- AJ Green, guard
- Alan Griffin, guard
- Andre Jackson Jr., guard
- Chris Livingston, forward
- Nico Mannion, guard
- Iverson Molinar, guard
- Omari Moore, guard
- Jabari Parker, forward
- Anthony Tarke, forward
- Drew Timme, forward
- Lindell Wigginton, guard
The NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas tips off July 7.