Bucks indoor watch party sold out for Game 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
Fiserv Forum indoor watch party for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

MILWAUKEE - The indoor watch party at Fiserv Forum for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, July 8 is sold out.

All 9,000 tickets have been sold and distributed, the Milwaukee Bucks said in a news release. The indoor watch party also sold out for Game 1 on Tuesday.

Bucks fans wanting to take in the action in Deer District tonight may still attend the outdoor watch party on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and in The Beer Garden.

Fans planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance. RSVPs can be made on the team's website.

Gates for the outdoor watch parties will open two hours before tipoff.

Information on future indoor watch parties for the NBA Finals will be announced at a later date.

