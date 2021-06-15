Bucks' Antetokounmpo All-NBA First Team for 3rd straight season

article

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was unanimously selected to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, the league announced Tuesday, June 15.

It is the third consecutive season Antetokounmpo has earned All-NBA First Team honors. His three First Team All-NBA selections now trail only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s four selections for the most in franchise history.

In his eighth season, Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points (5th in NBA), 11.0 rebounds (T-7th in NBA), 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field (13th in NBA).

This was Antetokounmpo's third straight season averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per game, joining Hall of Fame former Bucks guard Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to achieve such averages in three separate seasons.

In addition to earning First Team honors the past three seasons, Antetokounmpo was also named Second Team All-NBA following the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, giving him five All-NBA selections for his career. Antetokounmpo’s five selections are now tied with Sidney Moncrief and Abdul-Jabbar for the most in Bucks history.

Antetokounmpo, who was the only unanimous First Team selection, is joined on the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team by Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

