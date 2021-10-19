Expand / Collapse search

Bucks full season tickets sold out for first time in team history

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks court at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE - The 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks have sold out of full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season at Fiserv Forum.

It is the first time in team history the Bucks have sold out of full season ticket memberships.

With full season ticket memberships sold out, the Bucks have created a full season ticket membership wait list for the first time in franchise history. Fans can secure their spot on the wait list for future full season ticket memberships by visiting the Bucks' website.

Limited partial season ticket memberships are still available for the 2021-22 season and are the best way for fans to secure their seat to multiple games this season. Group tickets and select premium space rentals are also still available for a limited number of games. All tickets can be purchased at through the team's website.

The Bucks will tip off the 2021-22 regular season Tuesday night, Oct. 19 in a nationally-televised matchup against the Brooklyn Nets that will feature a pregame championship ring ceremony and banner unveil to commemorate the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship.

The Bucks enter the opening night game against the Nets having sold out their last 73 regular season and playoff games in which full capacity was allowed at Fiserv Forum.

