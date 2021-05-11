Bucks' Fiserv Forum 50% capacity approved

article

The Milwaukee Bucks will increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum for Bucks games to 50 percent, or approximately 9,000 fans, beginning for the NBA Playoffs, which start later this month. Previously, the Health Department had approved Fiserv Forum to host fans at 18 percent capacity, approximately 3,300 fans.

The Health Department’s new guidelines today grant higher capacities for businesses in Milwaukee County that have submitted an approved safety plan.

Limited single-game tickets for Bucks playoff games will go on sale to the public this Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. CT on Bucks.com and in the Bucks mobile app. Bucks season ticket members will be contacted by their representative with playoff ticket information.

To ensure that the health and safety of everyone attending games at Fiserv Forum remains prioritized, the following protocols will continue to include:

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking

Tickets will continue to be sold in pods

Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4"x6"x1" will not be permitted

"We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the Health Department," said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. "It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority and wearing masks and following other safety protocols remain mandatory. Our lives are certainly not back to normal, but this is a positive step forward for the Bucks, the City and our fans. We thank Bucks fans for their unwavering support throughout this unusual season and look forward to welcoming back more of Bucks Nation to Fiserv Forum in a few weeks."

The Bucks will announce updated protocols for attending games prior to the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.