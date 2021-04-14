Bucks' DiVincenzo takes crack at Milwaukee sayings for 414 Day

What is a "bubbler"? How about a "yooper"?

Those were a view of the Milwaukee-themed questions Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, an East Coast native, tried answering in a video posted to the team's Twitter account.

The Bucks posted the video, in partnership with Red Bull, in homage to Milwaukee Day, April 14 -- also known as 414 day, because of the date.

The Bucks drafted DiVincenzo in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft after he started Villanova. He became a full-time starter this season, his third, and has been in the opening lineup for all 51 games he has played in.

