Bucks' Bobby Portis declines option, will be free agent: report

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has declined his player contract option and will become a free agent, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, July 31.

In his first and only season with the Bucks, Portis was a key player in the team's championship-winning season. During the NBA Finals, he averaged 16.6 minutes per game (2nd most among bench players) and averaged 7.7 points and 4 rebounds per game.

It was just the second time the six-year NBA veteran played playoff basketball. During this season's Eastern Conference Finals, Portis said: "This is big boy basketball now."

