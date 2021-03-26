Brookfield East wrestler eyes next-level championship

Connor Thorpe has big goals that started with a suggestion from a band teacher. Now, the Brookfield East High School wrestler is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Thorpe began wresting in sixth grade -- at the suggestion of his band teacher. Since, he's made memories -- competing at state and going to Fargo for nationals.

As a freshman, he printed out a piece of paper that read "Division I State Wrestling Champion" as motivation. He later did just that. Now, Thorpe is eying a greater goal: NCAA champion.

Off the mat, Thorpe likes disc golfing and mountain biking -- as well as math.