Milwaukee Brewers fans embrace 1982 song for postseason run

The Brief Baseball is a game of superstitions for both players and fans alike. One diehard Milwaukee Brewers fan believes a classic song could bring the team postseason magic. Ken Murack is a former Milwaukee Police Department officer and Milwaukee Fire Department captain.



One diehard Brewers fan says a song takes him back in time to when the Brewers first made it to the World Series in 1982. He believes bringing it back with a slight adjustment might just be the magic the Brewers need this year.

Lifelong fan

The backstory:

For lifelong Milwaukee Brewers fan Ken Murack, October baseball is everything.

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"There's a pride factor, you know, we're Milwaukee and guess what, we're playing baseball in October," Murack said.

Ken Murack

Murack is a former Milwaukee Police Department officer and Milwaukee Fire Department captain and his love for the Crew runs deep.

"I've been a Brewer fan ever since they've been Brewers, in 1970, was when they began and certainly been watching them and going to the games ever since," Murack said.

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It is a passion he passed down to his daughter, Joann Ash.

"They are magic, they bring our city together. They bring families together, and they are magic," Ash said.

Joann Ash

1982 Brewers

Why you should care:

Every time Murack hears one particular 1982 classic, he says it takes him right back to game seven of that year's World Series loss to St. Louis.

"It immediately sends me back to the game and watching Darrell Porter highlights," Murack said. "He was the MVP of that season."

That song was "You Can Do Magic" by America. For decades, he said it carried the sting of heartbreak.

Honoring Uecker

Local perspective:

This postseason, Murack says the song is fitting for the team, with a twist – Paying homage to the past and honoring Bob Uecker as the team's angel in the outfield.

"But with one little change, we're going to change the lyrics just a little bit and we're going to say ‘Ueck’ can do magic," Murack said.

Joann Ash wears "Ueck can do magic" shirt

"This year it's been so amazing. He allegedly had that ball hit the wire. He allegedly kept the fans from taking the ball away from Chourio."

They hope that magic can propel this team, and its fans, back to the World Series. Just like 1982.

"It is a magical thing just making it all the way to October for the Brewers, but it's also magical how they bring everybody together," Ash said.