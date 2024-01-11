Brewers Winter Warm-Up canceled due to winter storm

article

The Saturday Milwaukee Brewers Winter Warm-Up Autograph Session and Live Show at the Miller High Life Theatre has been canceled due to the forecasted winter storm over the next two days and deteriorating travel conditions, the team announced on Thursday, Jan. 11.

A news release says fans with tickets to the Saturday Winter Warm-Up Autograph Session and Live Show will receive an automatic refund. Refunds will be processed back to the debit/credit card used for purchase. You are asked to allow up to seven business days for the refund to be posted.



Note: The Sunday Winter Warm-Up Kids Clinic, Presented by UW Credit Union, at Ethic Sports Indoor remains as scheduled. Brewers Baseball Academy staff will manage and instruct at the clinics, with assistance from Brewers alumni. Current players will not be in attendance due to the travel issues. Those who are interested in refunds in advance of the clinic should contact Tyler.Wells@brewers.com.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

As promised, all fans who purchased tickets to the Winter Warm-Up event will receive early access to purchase Opening Day tickets. Those fans will receive a follow-up email on Tuesday, Jan. 16 with information on access to this special presale.