Brewers beat White Sox, hand White Sox 11th straight defeat

Jackson Chourio hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers extended Chicago's slide to a season-high 11 games Sunday with a 6-3 victory over the White Sox.

Gary Sánchez had a two-run single and left fielder Christian Yelich threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the eighth inning as the NL Central leaders completed a three-game sweep. Milwaukee (36-23) has won a season-high five in a row and eight of 10 to move a season-best 13 games above .500.

"We're a work in progress, for sure," manager Pat Murphy said. "Guys are getting comfortable in their roles. We're set up now to understand how the season is going to be."

Chicago has dropped 15 of 16 and owns the worst record in the majors at 15-45. Paul DeJong homered and drove in two runs for the White Sox, who are on the longest losing streak in the big leagues this year.

Freddy Peralta (4-3) struck out seven over five innings for his first win since April 30 against Tampa Bay.

Batting ninth, Chourio sent a first-pitch slider from starter Nick Nastrini (0-5) into the second level of seats in left field for the prized rookie's sixth home run. The drive followed an RBI double by Jake Bauers and gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead in the second.

DeJong hit a solo homer in the fourth, trimming it to 4-3.

Chicago threatened with one out in the eighth but failed to score when Yelich caught Corey Julks' flyball and fired a strike to catcher William Contreras to nail Tommy Pham at the plate and preserve the one-run lead.

Words were exchanged after Contreras bounced up from the play and looked back at Pham.

"I really wasn't paying attention to what he had to say," Contreras said through an interpreter. "I didn't know what he was saying in my direction."

Pham had a different take on the pivotal play.

"It was a shallow flyball to left field. You would expect the left fielder to throw the baserunner out on that play," he said. "The third base coach (Eddie Rodriguez) sends you, you've got to go. I'm nailed out at home by a mile. I'm going to the dugout. I hear the tough guy (Contreras) with all the hoorah (stuff). I never start anything, but I'll be prepared to finish it."

Sánchez blooped a base hit off John Brebbia with the bases loaded in the bottom half to make it 6-3.

Peralta was 0-3 in his previous five starts and struggled through the first when the White Sox pushed across two runs on three consecutive hits and DeJong’s sacrifice fly. Peralta retired the next seven batters before DeJong connected on a 1-2 fastball in the fourth for his ninth home run.

"He gave up the two runs, then shut it down from there," Murphy said. "That's more pitches than I'd like to see him throw in five innings, but good start."

Peralta allowed three runs on four hits and a walk. Enoli Paredes picked up his first major league save with two innings of scoreless relief.

Nastrini gave up four runs and three hits over four innings in his fifth start.

"Got two across the board," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "Got out of that first inning and gave four right back."

Chicago center fielder Dominic Fletcher robbed Contreras of a three-run homer in the seventh with a leaping catch at the wall in right-center.