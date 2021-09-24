Brewers Wall of Honor: Gallardo, Gomez, Rodriguez inducted

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sept. 24 inducted former players Yovani Gallardo, Carlos Gómez and Francisco Rodríguez into the Brewers Wall of Honor.

Gómez will officially retire from his playing days as a member of the Brewers, and both he and Gallardo were on-site to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Friday night's game. Rodríguez was not in Milwaukee for the event.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The distinction is awarded to players, coaches and executives who meet a set of criteria based on service to the organization and career accomplishments.

Gallardo spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year career with the Brewers. In 2010, he made his lone All-Star team and won the National League Silver Slugger.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A two-time All-Star with the Brewers, Carlos Gomez spent five full seasons – and part of a sixth – in Milwaukee. He won his only Gold Glove in 2013 as a member of the Crew.

Rodriguez spent parts of five seasons with the Brewers – traded to Baltimore in 2013 before rejoining the team the following season. He made two of his six career All-Star teams with the Brewers in 2014 and 2015.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app