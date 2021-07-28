Brewers trade for all-star Escobar from Diamondbacks

article

Less than 48 hours before the trade deadline, the Brewers have acquired all-star infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Diamondbacks for prospects Cooper Hummel and Alberto Ciprian.

"We are excited to add Eduardo to our team," said Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. "His veteran presence, offensive ability and positional versatility will be a benefit as we continue our push for a playoff berth and postseason run."

The 32-year-old was selected to his first all-star game this season. Escobar batted .246 with 22 HR and 65 RBI in 98 games with Arizona this season.